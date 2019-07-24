BULLHEAD CITY — Teachers new to working at local schools were welcomed Wednesday morning with a breakfast buffet and a gift bag with an array of coupons and promotional items to ensure they have enriching experiences.
At least 120 people were at the event hosted by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Fort Mohave and held at Mohave Community College. Community members and even some government officials were on hand to greet the new teachers.
Gabby Williams was smiling as she began gathering up her things as well as items acquired at the event. She was one of the people who also won a table centerpiece. The gift bag and centerpiece all were appreciated greatly. But to be teaching is why Williams appeared happy: She will be a first-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary this school year.
She previously had done some substitute teaching locally. She completed her education at Dixie State University in St. George, Utah, and had been living in Las Vegas until coming to this area about 18 months ago.
“I wanted to teach first grade,” she said.
Her favorite subject is math. And she has an idea about how she’ll help the youngsters get a handle on a subject that can be difficult for some.
“I’ll try to relate it to their real lives,” she said.
The centerpieces were created by Mijung Lombardi, who is involved with Fort Mohave Rotary and is the business banking center manager at Horizon Community Bank. The flower pots were adorned with pencils; inside, along with artificial flowers, were a variety of other items the teachers could use to do their jobs, such as office supplies.
The speakers list was lengthy. It included educators as well as representatives from business, government and civic organizations. Speakers wished them well, providing encouragement and personal stories about their own experiences.
Many of the speakers also talked about what they can do to help teachers and their students, such as programs and scholarships.
Colorado River Concerts brings entertainers to the community for evening performances. But these artists also visit area schools to perform and share knowledge with students about their specialties.
Like this group of new teachers, the superintendents leading both the Bullhead City Elementary School and Colorado River Union High School districts are new hires who started their jobs full time on July 1.
BCESD Supt. Carolyn Stewart has been living here for nearly 30 years. She said she expected the stay to be only “for a little while” but being able to see the local mountains was among things that made her want to stay.
CRUHSD Supt. Todd Flora moved here recently.
“This community has been wonderfully supportive,” he said, then told the new teachers to “just stay and have a great experience.”
