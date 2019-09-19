KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge set a new trial date Thursday for a Bullhead City woman charged in a January 2018 double murder.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping for her alleged role in the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City. Reid is being held in custody on a $7.5 million bond.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho set Reid’s estimated two-week murder trial to begin Feb. 10, with a pretrial hearing set for Jan. 23.
If Reid is convicted of both murder charges, she would face a sentence of natural life in prison or life with the possibility of parole after 50 years because the two counts likely would run consecutively to each other since there are two victims.
If convicted of both kidnapping charges, Reid would face from seven to 21 years for each charge. Those sentences also likely would run consecutively to each other.
Reid recently rejected a plea offer in which she would plead guilty to one count of kidnaping and be sentenced to six years in prison.
Reid’s codefendant, Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of abandonment of a dead body. Her murder trial recently was vacated and her case also reassigned to Camacho.
Reid’s three other codefendants, Lucas Wayne Shankles, 23, Jose Eduardo Vizcara, 29, and Francisco Javier Romero, Jr., 27, already took plea agreements. Shankles was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Romero was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years.
On Jan. 10, 2018, Ward and Carter were tortured at a Bullhead City house, then driven at gunpoint in a SUV into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero shot Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.