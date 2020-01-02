BULLHEAD CITY — The new year is off to a great start for area anglers.
That’s according to Rusty Braun, owner and proprieter of Rusty’s Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“The fishing here along the Colorado River below the Davis Dam and up on Lake Mohave is looking great,” Braun said. “Our local guide Mike Huseman (Laughlin fishing guide service) and visiting angler Zach Kiser from Selmer, Tennessee, are showing off his 7.34 pound largemouth bass that measured 24 inches. They were fishing in the Laughlin Bay in Mike’s drift boat when they landed this trophy fish.
“Zach was using various plugs and plastics and had been catching some largemouth bass in the 4 to 5 pound range. Zach was here visiting family and decided to go on a fishing trip. All the fish had been released except for this one they brought in before releasing.”
People chasing after trout haven’t bee forgotten each, with Braun saying the Willow Beach Hatchery and Bullhead City staff recently stocked areas along both Rotary Park and Community Park with about 3,000 rainbow trout.
“These are some super nice fish as you can see by the ones I recently landed in the Rotary Park area,” Braun said. “I was fishing from shore using a spin-a-lure gold with red dots to land my limit of trout. The Hatchery was able to plant at these two locations because our city staff has just completed some dredging work at these sites. This will assist our boating community and has allowed for the hatchery to be able to get the rainbow trout to the water without getting the truck stuck.”
Stripers are a big attraction as well, and those are generating some action, too.
“I have been hearing of some striper action up on the lake and along our shore line,” Braun said. “I am looking forward to getting a chance to report on our anglers’ success stories, especially on the striper bite. This time of year we can get some big fish in our area.”
If the lake isn’t to your satisfaction, the Community Park area and along Casino Row have produced some great catches, Braun added.
If you have a success story to share, or just need some extra info, talk to Braun at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
