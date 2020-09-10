BULLHEAD CITY — Filling the latest opening on the Colorado River Union High School District board won’t occur until after the November general election, said Mohave County Supt. of Schools Mike File.
Pat Young announced his departure from the CRUHSD board on Tuesday, effective immediately.
LaDonna Williamson resigned from her board seat in November of 2019.
Carey Fearing was the only qualified candidate for the CRUHSD board. She was appointed to fill Williamson’s seat.
Board President Kerry Burgess was declared ineligible to run after it was determined he didn’t fulfill state requirement for candidates because most of his candidacy petitions weren’t signed by the people circulating them, according to previous reporting.
Burgess’ opening will be the only one on Nov. 3 general election ballot. Three write-in candidates are vying for it: Ashley Gerich, Patricia Anchondo and Arden Lauxman.
File said the write-in candidate who receives the most votes would be eligible to fill Burgess’ seat.
Write-in candidates’ names are made available to voters at the poll as well as online.
The minimum number of votes needed to qualify for the seat is 197 — the same number of signatures required from Fearing to be on the ballot, File said.
File pointed out that Fearing had fulfilled that and all other requirements to run for the CRUHSD board before her appointment.
She will be eligible to serve the remainder of Williamson’s term as well as her own subsequent four-year stint.
Only people who officially declare themselves as write-in candidates with the county by filing nomination papers are considered eligible officeholders in Arizona. That process starts after the deadline for would-be candidates to fulfill all requirements to be on the ballot.
Young’s term of office ends in 2022.
Either the CRUHSD board can appoint someone to fill Young’s seat or File can choose someone.
On the Bullhead City Elementary School Board, there is only one qualifying candidate on the ballot and three people running as write-in candidates — including two incumbents.
The only official BCESD candidate is Charlene Dias. The three write-in candidates are BCESD incumbents Kory Burgess and Brandee Dubois. The third write-in candidate is Amanda Amann.
Burgess’s term is for two years while the rest of the seats are for four-year terms.
Diane Beardsley resigned from the BCESD board this past March. Doug Lutz opted not to seek another term.
BCESD openings won’t be on the general election ballot because there were the same number of eligible candidates as openings on the board.
