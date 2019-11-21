BULLHEAD CITY — One thing about fishing: The fish don’t care how old the fishermen are.
“With the rainbow trout stocking back in full swing, anglers of all ages are catching fish,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City. “The Willow Beach hatchery just did a trout plant at Rotary Park and I have been hearing of some great fish catches.
“Spinners were working well the first day and power bait and night crawlers are bringing in limits. A reminder: The limit for trout here along the Colorado River below Davis Dam is five fish.”
Adrian Rosales, who is almost 4 years old, joined his father, Gabriel, for an outing at the park. They were fishing from the shore using power bait and each got their five-fish limit.
The weather has kept some anglers off the river and, as a result, reports for other fish have slowed considerably.
“The striper bite has been a bit slow and I am sure our weather has something to do with that,” Braun said in agreement. “I have heard that the casino area has been a good area for a few in the 4- to 7-pound range. Community Park has such a great shoreline that both stripers and a few trout are sure to be waiting for that special bait or your favorite lure to bring in those fish.”
If you are having any success — or even if you aren’t — let Braun know about it. He may be reached at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd., or by phone at 928-763-8550.
“Please stop in and share,” Braun said. “Now go catch a fish.”
