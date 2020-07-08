KINGMAN — The Mohave County attorney’s office is declining prosecution of an Alaska man whose vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 95, resulting in a crash and the deaths of a mother and daughter from Lake Havasu City.
Maria Ramirez-Rangle, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter were dead at the scene of the Jan. 19 head-on collision at Fall Springs Wash.
An adult male and children 5 and 14 years of age who occupied the Infinity SUV driven by Ramirez-Rangle were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.
The driver of the Range Rover SUV that was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lanes causing the crash is identified as Scott Jezorski, 28.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon reviewed the case investigation reports that indicated that Jezorski was not impaired but recently had undergone “some rigorous medical treatment for a serious health problem of his own.” The prosecutor, who determined no charges should be filed, said another motorist saw Jezorski slumped over the wheel a short distance from where the head-on collision occurred.
“There is simply no persuasive evidence that the cause of the collision was anything other than falling asleep at the wheel, which would result in civil negligence liability but is insufficient for any type of homicide prosecution,” Moon wrote in his case review conclusion communication to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
