BULLHEAD CITY — Opening of the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope remains on hold because COVID-19 continues to affect the community.
The day center and shelter will remain closed “until we know it’s going to be safe,” said Jean Christofferson, director of marketing and communications for Catholic Charities of Arizona.
They have been keeping track of COVID-19 data provided by Mohave County Department of Public Health to determine whether it might be safe enough to again plan for providing services within the 10,000-square-foot facility.
Catholic Charities Community Services will operate the center, which originally was scheduled to open in April.
The National Alliance to End Homelessness has advised that moving unsheltered residents into a shelter at present can create additional health risks for people experiencing homelessness.
In the meantime, Catholic Charities has staff working in the field and has hired two additional outreach specialists, Christofferson said.
Outreach workers deliver necessities to local homeless people such as water, food, new socks and hygiene supplies, provide them COVID-19 education and connect them to health care services. These workers not only visit with homeless people in the desert but also venture out to other locations, such as at outdoor benches and under bridges, where they could be spending time.
Conducting outreach while also keeping adequate social distance has been challenging sometimes but far from insurmountable. Christofferson did say the task of outreach can sometimes be described as “shout reach” because of the need for social distancing.
The outreach workers have found they can be creative enough to provide this group of people with assistance, she said.
However, there are only a limited number of motel rooms homeless people can use as refuge.
The center is near the intersection of North Oatman Road and Miracle Mile. It will provide a daytime drop-in resource center, commercial kitchen and dining room, as well as a wellness clinic and program offices once it opens.
