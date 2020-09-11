BULLHEAD CITY — No injuries were reported in a fire Wednesday night at a Bullhead City apartment complex.
Units were dispatched to the River Springs Apartments, in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive, around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call of a commercial structure fire. Battalion Chief Josh Livermore requested a second-alarm response with units from the Fort Mojave Mesa and Mohave Valley fire departments joining Bullhead City Fire Department personnel on site.
Fire personnel initially were told that a man still might be inside the apartment unit that was on fire but, knocking down the flames to gain entry, firefighters cleared the apartment and confirmed that all occupants had escaped safely.
As a precaution, residents of nearby apartment units also were told to leave.
In addition to fire damage at the involved apartment unit, two nearby units suffered light smoke damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Fire Department. A request for American Rd Cross assistance was made as the involved apartment unit was declared uninhabitable.
