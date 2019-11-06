BULLHEAD CITY — An updated vote count from the Mohave County Elections Department shows the gap has narrowed in the mail-in voting on Proposition 415 in Bullhead City.
With no updates through most of the day, the elections department posted new numbers late in the business day Wednesday, results that cut the margin to just 79 votes.
Proposition 415 asked voters to approve or reject authorization for the City of Bullhead City to pursue acquisition of the local water system from EPCOR Arizona Water. The bond question capped the amount to be financed at $130 million; EPCOR has reported its system is worth more than that while the city has countered that it is worth considerably less.
According to the Mohave County Elections Department, 4,798 (50.42%) votes counted so far were in favor and 4,719 (49.58%) votes were against the proposal. That’s a difference of 0.84%.
There had been 9,517 votes counted as of about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Turnout in Bullhead City for the issue was 41.77% with a total of 9,526 ballots cast from a total of 22,772 ballots mailed to Bullhead City voters.
The question of a recount won’t come up until the vote is canvassed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
In the original unofficial tally posted on the county elections website Tuesday immediately after 7 p.m., the yes had a lead of 214 votes — 4,549 for and 4,335 against.
It isn’t clear if there will be subsequent updates to the vote totals this week
