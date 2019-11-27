BULLHEAD CITY — About 50 volunteers spent Wednesday providing Thanksgiving dinners for about 500 people.
Maria Pynakker, of Living Waters Hospice LLC, said Wednesday there are people in the community who can be forgotten during this time of year: Those who can’t easily access a holiday meal.
Along with homeless people who don’t have a kitchen to cook in or enough money to eat out, there are people who can’t leave their home to buy food or are physically unable to prepare food, she said.
Some of the volunteers cooked, some packed the food into tote bags and some delivered the bags of food.
Of course, many carried out more than one task required to ensure that hundreds of people had the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal.
Some less fortunate people were invited to the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce to eat.
A group of about 200 enjoyed their meals in a portion of the chamber building decorated for the holiday that also offered a fine view of the Colorado River. They were homeless families with children attending local schools.
Smith’s Food & Drug in Fort Mohave donated holiday meals to the local homeless families who couldn’t come to the chamber event.
On the other side of the building, the volunteers were preparing, packing and delivering meals to about 300 other people from Dolan Springs to Topock and Golden Shores as well as the Bullhead City, Laughlin, Needles, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley.
Homeless people who regularly are at Community Park, also where the chamber is located, also received meals.
Maria Pynakker’s husband John, president and CEO of the chamber, and daughter, Sara Miranda, of Billet Home Health Inc., along with other relatives, were among the volunteers.
“It’s a labor of love for my family,” Maria Pynakker said.
Anderson Ford and Hospice of Havasu were among other businesses involved with this effort.
This local Thanksgiving feed was started 10 years ago by members of the group “Gambling for God.” They began the yearly feed by preparing 100 meals. As the volunteers have become more experienced each year, output has increased.
Maria Pynakker recalled that food deliveries used to go on well into the night. The food preparation and other tasks are completed faster these days.
Youths at the Young Scholars Academy in Fort Mohave and the Kingman Boys & Girls Club created holiday greeting cards that volunteers placed inside the tote bags.
The idea is to be as inclusive as possible. That extended to reminding volunteers to grab a plate and have something to eat. They were encouraged to take a food break after filling the 300 bags of food to be delivered and beginning the deliveries.
And it was lunch time.
There were 20 people tasked to deliver meals around the region. The rest continued welcoming families to the chamber until mid-day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.