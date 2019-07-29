LAUGHLIN — Nominations are being accepted for the 22nd annual Community Achievement Awards, presented by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce to recognize the efforts and contributions of individuals, businesses and organizations in the Tri-state.
The awards will be presented Oct. 26, at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin. Tickets are $75 per person or $750 for a table. Reservations and more information are available by calling the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce at 702-298-2214 or by email at info@laughlinchamber.com. Tickets will be available beginning Thursday.
Nominations come from the public.
“Whenever you experience a good deed, extraordinary work, passionate volunteerism and/or a regionally committed business, take a minute to nominate online,” the chamber said in an online posting seeking nominations. “It will only take a few moments of your time, but the gift of the joy that the nominee receives from you will last a lifetime.”
Nominees may include:
- A citizen or public servant who selflessly gives of their time, talent and/or resources.
- A student or Young Wonder who amazes you with maturity.
- A large or small business that provides consistent service every time.
- A nonprofit community social service organization that secures a safety net for our region.
“Now is the time to recognize their achievements,” the chamber encouraged.
Nomination forms are available online at laughinchamber.com/caa.
Categories include Citizen of the Year Award, Connie Davis Youth Citizen of the Year Award, Young Wonder Award, Educator of the Year Award, Lloyd Shire Tourism Award, Public Service Award, Humanitarian Award, Entrepreneur Award, Communications Award, Green Business of the Year Award, Small Business of the Year Award (fewer than 100 employees), Large Business of the Year Award (more than 100 employees) and Community and Social Service Organization Award.
Nominees are interviewed by a panel of judges from both sides of the Colorado River with finalists determined and, following interviews with the judging panel, the winners selected.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call the chamber at 702-298-2214 for more information.
