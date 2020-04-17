BULLHEAD CITY — With schools closed and students needing to do their work at home, the need for laptop and desktop computers for those families could be at an all-time high.
But Mohave Accelerated Learning Center students don’t have to worry about that after MALC Schools Supt. Casey Mulligan was able to connect with a Mesa, Arizona, organization that has been supplying much-needed computers to students around the state since 1997.
“It started when Topock Elementary School District Supt. John Warren informed superintendents from the area schools that there was a nonprofit organization that was giving out refurbished computers to any nonprofit schools that were in need,” Mulligan explained. “It’s called AZStrut.org. John (Warren) was able to get 25 computers for his families as well.”
According to their website, AZStrut stands for Arizona Students Recycling Used Technology. The group started in 1997 after a collaboration between Intel and Motorola. They wanted to get their used equipment out to Arizona schools and non-profits they thought could benefit from them.
Mulligan researched AZStrut and learned this could be an excellent opportunity for his schools.
“They are a nonprofit organization that will accept donations of older computers,” Mulligan said. “They wipe the computers, clean them up and get them out. It costs us $25 per computer (application fee) and is loaded with open-source Linux.”
Mulligan said that he filled out the request and provided all the documentation needed proving MALC was a not-for-profit school and requested 50 laptops. The request was approved, so Mulligan was off on a road trip.
“I went to Phoenix last Thursday to pick them up,” added Mulligan. “I brought them back, we started firing them up and they are going to work just fine for us.”
The computers began going out last week to students identified as needing computers. Immediately, they are for their online and alternative instruction due to the closure of schools, but they also may be used this summer.
“We’ve already been giving out the tablets that we had,” added Mulligan, “but now we can give them computers. We are also planning on using them through our summer school instruction for our alternative learning throughout the summer. So we will use them multiple ways, both in the home and on campus.”
In order to be sure that the computers are available for whatever they need, the family is required to sign an agreement understanding that they may have to return the computer at some point if the district should need it, but Mulligan said he believes that the students probably will be allowed to keep them.
“We’re not asking for the tablets or the computers back at this time,” said Mulligan. 'Most likely, the computers won’t need to be returned to the school, but the school retains the right to get them back if needed for summer school.”
Mulligan added that they have plenty of computers that weren’t distributed to the students, so they will be using them at the school.
“Any computers not distributed to the students, we still have plenty of uses for them here at the school,” he said.
AZStrut.org is offering these computers for any 501(c)(3). All public schools and nonprofit charter schools (like MALC) are eligible, but for-profit charter schools are not. To get more info, or to donate old computers, go to www.azstrut.org.
