NEEDLES — San Bernardino County Public Works and the City of Needles will conduct a groundbreaking ceremony for improvements to Needles Highway at 11 a.m. Thursday.
“This much-needed road improvement project has been under study since 2004. This critical road project will improve traffic safety and overall better access to North Needles properties,” said Needles Mayor Jeff Williams.
A visit to the Route 66 Needles Wayside Rest Stop on Saturday revealed lots of ground already has been broken. Fencing to keep any desert tortoises outside the work area has been erected along the route; a deep trench has been excavated along the city end of the uphill side; barricades have been erected, closing what’s left of the paved surface down to one lane and routing northbound traffic onto the noticeably smoother dirt shoulder as far as National Old Trails Road, which in turn can be navigated to reach points farther north.
The project is funded by a $3.9 million federal grant, explained City Manager Rick Daniels in a prepared statement that included the mayor’s comments. “The existing road from the Interstate 40 interchange to the River Road Cutoff will be reconstructed and repaved with new drainage improvements. The Needles Public Utility Authority will also add water and sewer crossover lines in preparation for extending water and sewer facilities into north Needles.”
The groundbreaking ceremony will involve city and county officials at the north end of the project within the current closure area. The site can be accessed from the National Trails Highway detour at the north end.
