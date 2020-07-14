BULLHEAD CITY — The Northern Vertex Mining Corp. joined Mohave Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Tyler Carlson and Chief Operating Officer Rick Campos in welcoming Rep. Paul Gosar to the Moss Gold Mine recently to observe the construction of the Vertex 24.9 KV power line and Moss Mine Federal Lands Expansion Projects.
“Congressman Gosar has always been supportive of our efforts in bringing the Moss Mine forward from an exploration project to become a producing mine and a significant employer,” said Ken Berry, CEO of Northern Vertex, in a news release. “All of us here at Northern Vertex appreciate his contribution to the success of the Moss Gold Mine over the past eight years.”
The power line will allow Northern Vertex to convert the Moss Mine to utility grid power and get it off of the on-site diesel-generated power. The company credited Gosar for recommending that Northern Vertex consider the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Loan Program offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for financing the project.
According to the news release, the EECLP provides funds to reduce emissions from generation of electricity and help strengthen rural economies through job creation for energy efficiency and conservation projects. Funds are loaned to the electric co-operative utility, which in turn loans the money to its customer. MEC approved the project, provided technical assistance in design and permitting, and made the EECLP funds available to construct the power line. This was the first EECLP project in the MEC service area but opened the door for applications for other projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.