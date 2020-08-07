BULLHEAD CITY — Contrary to the numeral in its name, Riverside Resort & Casino’s Cinema 6-PLEX is showcasing seven movies: three “throwbacks” and four newcomers.
The latter quartet comprises a commendable creeper “The Rental” and the war-torn true tale “The Outpost” (which has survived a month); those are joined by “Made in Italy” and “The Tax Collector,” whose bland title belongs on a job resume or atop a short story, rather than a feature-length film.
In short order, I will return to Laughlin — in between NHL playoff games — to see “The Tax Collector” and satisfy my chronic craving for theater-style buttered popcorn. The crime drama, set in pre-pandemic Los Angeles, co-stars George Lopez and Shia LaBeouf.
If those 2020 movies don’t strike you as appealing, feel free to relive “The Goonies,” “Shrek” or “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Movie studios were shut down for months — due to concerns about COVID-19 — and in some instances remain so. Hence, the ongoing revival of pictures from the 1980s and ’90s.
Without question, health-protocol orders are limiting the options of filmmakers, many of whom are scrambling to reinvent the wheel. One wonders how those in charge, and individuals performing before the cameras, will handle the circumstances.
Reports out of Los Angeles and New York City indicate there are strict guidelines in place, including “sensitivity” advisors, for directors and actors. Whether they demonstrate mutual respect remains unknown. (Nagging question: Why, pray tell, did Tom Hanks move to Greece?)
Think of the potential changes that will be necessary and expected — as long as the pandemic sticks around — for screenplays that call for physical contact. Those responsible for overseeing and enforcing such safety requirements have my sympathy.
From my jaded perspective, the streaming giant Netflix can do better than its current cycle. If the summer well hasn’t dried up, it’s approaching parched territory.
As a result, I have rotated from watching hockey on NBCSN and USA, enjoying “Yellowstone” on Paramount, to channel-surfing the likes of STARZ, IFC and HBO.
On that last-named cable network, there’s no dearth of worthwhile August offerings that date back decades. Less “seasoned” readers — those younger than 30 — may have a distaste for films made before 1990, but discerning youths ought to make exceptions.
Bouncing back to life via HBO is the 1981 national treasure “On Golden Pond,” a masterclass in acting, thanks to incomparable Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn with purified support from Jane Fonda and Dabney Coleman. Its premise and theme involving a dysfunctional family, love and remorse, remain timeless. Golden oldie, indeed.
“All the President’s Men” is 44 years old and a time-consuming experience — but a bright jewel from a star-studded era, arguably the finest in Hollywood history. Every performer in this chronicle of the Watergate scandal deserved his or her own Oscar, but Jason Robards (as The Washington Post’s managing editor) in particular was undeniable.
Its modern-day cinematic equivalent — another noble true story that’s classy and impeccably acted — is 2015’s masterful “Spotlight.” Based on The Boston Globe’s exposure of sexual abuse and pedophilia throughout the Roman Catholic Church, it isn’t for the faint of heart and likely isn’t a favorite film among devotees of the pope and priests.
Granted, I’m partial to a pair of those triumphs because of their ties to journalism and the written word. That fact doesn’t make those pictures any less insightful, entertaining and devoid of hype.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.