OATMAN — How fast can you make a bed with the help of three other people? Then how fast can you race that bed and a rider across a finish line?
There’s only one way to find out — by competing in the 30th annual “Great Oatman Bed Race,” at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 in the middle of the Arizona mining town’s main street, historic Route 66.
Additional activities take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.
Everyone is invited to come and watch this fun traditional event simply because no one ever knows what might happen. If there was ever a “fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants kind of event, this would be it.
“We take registrations up until the time it starts,” said Fred Eck, Oatman-Gold Road Chamber of Commerce’s coordinator of special events. “We never know. It could be anywhere from five to 10 teams, or hopefully even more. But we get a lot of teams just at the last minute.”
Team registration, which includes four pushers and one rider, is $50.
“I wish we could get the casinos to participate because they have housekeeping departments who would be fierce competitors, so it would be great to see them here,” he added.
Teams that do plan to participate often wear costumes. In the past team efforts included Keystone Cops, floozies, pajamas, hospital scrubs and more.
“We have showmanship awards for that, so we encourage teams to wear pajamas or perhaps something to fit the occasion, so we definitely encourage costumes,” Eck added. “Nothing risqué, please.”
How the race works
The four pushers will put a sheet on the bed and each of them must put a pillowcase on a pillow. The rider must be in bed throughout the race, which travels about 300 feet on the main street, in between the Glory Hole and Fast Fannie’s.
Additional rules include:
Official beds only, no others used in the race;
All five crew members must keep their hands on the bed when the bed is in motion;
Bed must be in full control at all times during the entire race;
Sheet must be completely on the bed;
Bed must stay on course during the race.
Unsportsmanlike conduct or violation of the rules will result in a five-second penalty or a disqualification of the entire crew;
Decisions of the judges are final;
Beds may not be decorated or signed;
All crew members must sign and date both rules and disclaimer;
All contestants must be at least 18 years of age.
Cash prizes and medals will be awarded for first, second and third place.
Additional activities include a 50/50 drawing, raffles and possibly last-minute things.
“The main event is the bed race and anything else in between is a ‘play-it-by-ear’ type of thing, “Eck said. “Staged gunfights take place at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. We’ve got two groups, the Outlaw Gunfighters with Willie and his outlaws and we have the Oatman Ghost Rider Gunfighters.”
For additional information, or for questions, call Darin C. Lowrey, chamber president, at 928-768-6222, or Eck at 928-514-8595.
