KINGMAN — An observant off-duty officer is credited with spotting a suspected drug deal going down in a commercial parking lot and calling it in Tuesday.
Kingman Police Department officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to the 3400 block of Stockton Hill Road, where they attempted to make contact with a man in a parked car.
Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said the subject, later identified as Andrew Rivas, 32, Kingman, drove off and into the thoroughfare before he quickly became involved in heavy traffic at Airway Avenue, where he crashed into a stopped vehicle. Rivas reportedly fled on foot before he was caught and arrested by officers.
“Rivas was found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine (amounts undisclosed),” a news release stated. “Inside his vehicle, officers located several handguns, one of which had been reported stolen, and assorted drug paraphernalia indicating Rivas was actively involved in drug sales.”
Rivas was jailed on suspicion of an assortment of drug and weapons offenses, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of stolen property and shoplifting.
Additional charges are pending ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.