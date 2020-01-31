BULLHEAD CITY — Bradley Oliver, former police department support services division manager, was cleared Thursday of misdemeanor criminal charges related to an incident that occurred last summer.
Oliver was accused of aggravated assault and obstructing government operations in an incident that involved a Bullhead City firefighter responding to an emergency call on July 12.
Bullhead City Justice Court Judge Jon Moss said the overall testimony by witnesses wasn’t enough to find Oliver guilty.
Moss added that “there was confusing testimony.”
One of the charges was dropped during the proceeding: the obstruction charge.
Some witnesses were recalled in the afternoon in an effort to clarify points being made by the prosecutor but it still didn’t bring enough evidence for Moss to render a guilty verdict on the remaining charge of assault.
The charges stemmed from a man injuring himself at the Chili’s restaurant in the 600 block of Highway 95 that evening and the events that unfolded as the man was being treated at the scene and eventually transported to the hospital for further care.
Oliver, 64, was at the restaurant as a customer and helped the injured man, who ran through a plate glass window and suffered cuts that included a serious wound on one of his arms. Oliver and restaurant employees followed the man to see what they could do to help him, including calling 9-1-1.
The prosecution said Oliver had been drinking at the restaurant as well as at another location earlier in the evening.
His defense attorney, Brad Rideout, said his client had consumed less than half of a beer at Chili’s.
The injured man, a California resident and U.S. Marine Corps veterans, was arguing with family members before running through the glass door on the side of the restaurant. Oliver, also a veteran, talked to the man, applied restaurant towels to the man’s most serious wound to slow the bleeding — with some direction from the injured man — and called 9-1-1.
Restaurant employees assisted by bringing a chair, clean towels and making separate 9-1-1 calls, according to some of the witnesses.
An officer with the Bullhead City Police Department arrived before an ambulance. The firefighter assisting the paramedic waited until it was deemed safe to respond.
Along with the large amount of broken glass on the ground, there was also about “100 ccs of blood” at the scene, said Patrick Hurley, a Bullhead City Fire Department paramedic at the time of the incident who works at a fire department in southern Nevada.
BCFD Firefighter Edward Crawford’s responsibility was to back up Hurley’s medical response to the injured man. In that instance, it involved asking the injured man questions, getting the man on a gurney and into the ambulance as well as driving the ambulance to the hospital. Crawford was listed as the victim in the case against Oliver.
Crawford said Oliver was being of assistance initially but became a hindrance by interrupting Crawford as he asked the man questions and, at one point, leaned into the gurney to hug the man.
That hug could have potentially caused further injury to the man if the gurney had fallen over, Crawford said.
Crawford asked Oliver to step back from the gurney.
Oliver complied.
Rideout said Crawford remarking to the police officer “do something about your boy” was disrespectful. Not only was Oliver a police department manager — the highest-level civilian employee. He’s also an African American.
Crawford said showing disrespect wasn’t his intention and that he might have even used the term “guy” and not “boy.”
“I had nothing against him,” Crawford said about Oliver.
Things became further heated between Oliver and Crawford. And the witness accounts became even more varied.
Crawford said Oliver was standing in his way to help the paramedic and the man who were both on the ambulance. Crawford also said Oliver became verbally threatening and poked him in the chest repeatedly as he spoke.
Crawford told the court that Oliver said to him, “Do you know who the (expletive) I am?” and “I know who you are and I’m going to get you.”
“I assumed he was upset for being told not to touch the patient,” he testified.
Oliver denies doing any of those things.
The patient apparently loosened the restraint, climbed off the gurney then opened one of the ambulance doors to see what was happening. Hurley told Crawford to get into the ambulance.
Hurley said Oliver was distracting but couldn’t say whether Oliver touched Crawford. He exited the ambulance just before the patient did. Hurley didn’t hear Oliver utter any profanities or make verbal physical threats against Crawford.
Both the firefighter and paramedic said they smelled alcohol on Oliver.
BHCPD Officer Carlos Diaz-Torrez said he heard Crawford make the “boy” remark, which he thought was simply the two men “joking around.”
The officer also testified that initially Oliver appeared to have “drank some alcohol” and was “being friendly to everyone” before there were loud words exchanged between Crawford and Oliver. Oliver seemed to be the aggressor.
Though he didn’t recall Oliver swearing at Crawford, he said he did hear Oliver tell Crawford that he planned to contact a fire department supervision.
The injured man later told the court that Oliver “seemed like he sincerely cared” and that he felt as if the medical crew was asking him “too many questions.”
“I felt friendly with him,” the man said about Oliver.
He didn’t see Oliver’s hand touching Crawford but did notice him pointing at the firefighter.
The man also remembered asking Oliver to “calm down” after exiting the ambulance to see what was happening near the back doors.
“I wasn’t telling the paramedics to calm down,” he said. And “I wouldn’t tell a cop to calm down.”
Oliver resigned from his position in December. He had been placed on administrative leave July 14.
A separate internal investigation was completed by the city. City Manager Toby Cotter said he couldn’t comment about the findings because it was a personnel matter.
“The city went through a formal police investigation. Bradley resigned and we accepted his resignation,” Cotter said. “We wish him well.”
Cotter was also asked about testimony made by the restaurant manager, Christy Montoya, a long-time friend of Oliver’s. As she was being questioned by Jonathan Robinson of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, the prosecutor, she thanked the city for repairing the restaurant’s broken door.
She said Oliver made telephone calls that resulted in city employees coming to the restaurant to fix it.
“I wouldn’t have authorized that,” Cotter said when told about what Montoya said in court.
City employees on rare occasions have boarded up windows and doors of residences that have been broken into. If the occupants are away, for example, and have no way themselves to secure the window or door damaged, the city will secure the residence so no one else gets inside.
“We don’t want a home looted,” he explained.
But businesses have the resources to handle such problems, Cotter added.
Oliver was named interim director of Animal Care & Welfare in June of 2015, then named full-time director of the facility in November of that year. He subsequently was given additional duties within the department and was named support services division manager.
Oliver oversaw several programs within the Bullhead City Police Department, including the Bureau of Animal Care & Welfare, the 911 emergency dispatch center, the property and evidence division and the records division. His duties were spread to other police department employees.
