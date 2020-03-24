The expected yet stunning decision Tuesday to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics because of the coronavirus could have a ripple effect on other major events, most notably the world championships for track and swimming.
While the International Olympic Committee has yet to set a new date for the Tokyo Games other than “not later than summer 2021,” the revised calendar undoubtedly will heavily impact two of the event’s biggest sports.
The 2021 world athletics championships are scheduled for next summer in Eugene, Oregon, which is constructing a new stadium that will seat 30,000 on the site of historic Hayward Field. The next world aquatics championships are set for roughly the same time in Fukuoka, Japan.
Paul Doyle, one of track and field’s most influential agents, believes the track worlds should be postponed until the summer of 2022, in the midst of what is essentially an off year for the sport.
“That makes the most sense,” he said. “No global championships in 2022, so if we move it to 2022 that solves a lot of problems. If you put them in the same year, it’s not just having Olympics and worlds the same year. How do you select the teams?”
This will be the first time the every-two-years event has been held in the United States.
Now, it’s all about the timing.
The track worlds are scheduled for Aug. 6-15, which obviously won’t work if the Tokyo Olympics are pushed back a full year to roughly the same spot on the calendar as this year’s games — July 24-Aug. 9.
If the Olympics are held in April or May, an idea that seems to be under serious consideration, the track worlds could press forward with their plans.
Even so, Doyle said it would be better to delay the world championships to 2022.
“I don’t think putting them in the same year makes a lot of sense, especially when really 2022, it should be relatively easy,” he said. “I don’t know all the intricacies of the city of Eugene. I would imagine that having a little more time might be good.”
