KINGMAN — Despite “a fairly large size increase” in daily COVID-19 cases in Mohave County, expanded testing for the novel coronavirus still is not available.
That concern has been raised frequently over the three months since the pandemic arrived in the county and has intensified as cases — especially in the Bullhead City area, where the case total passed 200 — have escalated in recent weeks.
Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Health Department, spent part of Thursday’s meeting with Mohave County supervisors trying to address that issue.
Sup. Buster Johnson previously had asked about testing sites available to the general public for on-demand testing. Burley said there were “few if any options” in the county.
She said the Arizona Department of Health Services has, on its website, installed a function that allows entry of a ZIP code to reveal the closest open testing facility. As of Thursday, Burley said, the only location was NexCare in Lake Havasu City. She said other private labs or practices may have available tests but haven’t notified either the state or county health departments of their availability.
“What we’re tying to do is encourage those groups that are testing to register on their site, which will make it easier for the public to search out those testing sites in addition to what we put on our won site.”
There have been public “testing blitzes” in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City but those one-day events were held weeks ago as part of a push by Gov. Doug Ducey and the ADHS to get widespread testing conducted in the state.
More than 7,000 tests have been administered in Mohave County, according to the health department’s latest statistics, but that accounts for less than 3.5% of the county’s population of more than 200,000 people.
Sup. Hildy Angius asked Burley on Thursday about the testing process and contact tracing, noting that a family had been told that one family member may have been exposed to COVID-19 and wanted to be tested — and have the entire family tested as well.
Burley said health facilities still are operating under a matrix from the ADHS.
“When we are talking about increasing testing, we’re really talking about increasing testing for symptomatic individuals and we’re also talking about increasing testing potentially, if we were able to expand beyond that, for individuals who are close contacts of positive cases,” Burley said. “Because those are the recommended groups that we should be trying to increase testing for, so we want to focus on those based on the capacity within our communities to increase testing.”
Asked by Angius what the health department would tell someone who reports possibly being exposed, Burley replaied, “We certainly would want them to seek out testing if that’s available in their community.”
Chances are, it’s not available, however, unless someone has developed symptoms. For those who are asymptomatic, the health department typically advises them to stay home and will continue to monitor them to see if any symptoms develop.
Officials at the county’s hospitals previously have cited the ADHS matrix, under which most existing tests are reserved for first-responders, patients at long-term care facilities and patients who have shown symptoms. Tests for the general public, on demand, still are not being offered.
That has become more troubling of late as the county’s total of confirmed cases rose to 571 with 16 new cases reported Thursday evening, hours after the supervisors’ meeting concluded.
Of the new 16 cases, eight are in the Bullhead City service area, raising the total to 202, with a majority of the cases coming in the last two weeks. The new cases included one person 20-29, two 30-39, two 50-59 — including one who is hospitalized — one 60-69 and one 80-89.
The county also reported the 16th death in the Bullhead City service area, of a person between the ages of 70 and 79 that had previously tested positive for the disease.
There have been 62 deaths in the county — 37 in Kingman, where the death of a 90-year-old was reported Thursday and nine in Lake Havasu City in addition to the 16 in Bullhead City.
The other new cases reported Thursday by the county included five in Lake Havasu City and two in Kingman. Two of the Lake Havasu City cases are between the ages of 11 and 19, two are 50-59 and one is 70-79. The two new Kingman cases are described as one person 40-49 and one person 60-69.
