FORT MOHAVE — One person is dead and a woman was repeatedly shot in a domestic violence incident that occurred Sunday in Fort Mohave.
Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a residence in the 2600 block of Phillip Circle for a reported domestic violence incident that became a weapons offense which left one person dead and another injured.
Deputies arrived on scene and saw a deceased man at the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from the MCSO.
Deputies also found a woman in a nearby vehicle with multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The woman was transported from the scene and later transferred to University Medical Center in Las Vegas for treatment of her injuries.
The other occupants in the vehicle were uninjured.
This investigation is ongoing. None of the people involved were identified by the MCSO.
