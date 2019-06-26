KINGMAN — At least one person was killed and several others were injured Wednesday in a collision between a pickup truck and a van carrying tourists from China.
According to Bart Graves, media relations specialist with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the accident took place about 30 miles north of Kingman on U.S. 93 around 10:46 a.m. Wednesday.
Graves said preliminary reports indicate that the van, occupied by nine Chinese tourists, apparently pulled out in front of an oncoming Ford F-250 near the intersection of U.S. 93 and Pierce Ferry Road.
Graves said one of the passengers in the van died after being taken to a Las Vegas hospital. He said the van driver and another passengers were seriously injured. Three other van passengers sustained lesser injuries. Two helicopters were used to fly patients to area hospitals.
The driver of the pickup was treated and released at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The accident remains under investigation by DPS; no other information was readily available Wednesday afternoon.
