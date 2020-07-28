BULLHEAD CITY — Work continues on detailed instruction plans for students in the Colorado River Union High and Bullhead City Elementary school districts.
Online instruction begins today for students in both districts. They will be studying from home — at least for the time being.
In yet another change in course dictated by COVID-19, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey decided last week to set aside a statewide start date of Aug. 17 for public schools to begin in-person instruction.
This is because Arizona has been heavily affected by the outbreak.
Ducey said he would use public health data to determine when it may be prudent to start in-person instruction. Mohave County Public Health data also would play a part in setting a new date for local campuses to re-open, according to Colorado River Schools.
Both CRUHSD and the BCESD employees have aimed to offer in-person instruction by that point.
One or both school district boards could modify their plans, however, including the start date of in-person instruction. The CRUHSD board is slated to meet Aug. 10 and the BCESD board is scheduled to meet Aug. 12.
Learning
Once the CRUHSD district resumes in-person instruction, students will be able to choose an online format, in-person style or both. The concept of offering both online and in-person style instruction is called “HyFlex,” which stands for hybrid and flexible instruction.
During that school board’s special July meeting, specific types of online instruction were discussed.
Synchronous online instruction is real-time online teaching. Everyone involved — students and the instructors — interact through such methods as teleconferencing, video conferencing, live chatting and lectures streamed live.
Asynchronous online instruction is recorded teaching that can be watched or simply listened to on demand within a specified time frame. Students access it in various ways, such as through lesson modules, streaming videos, virtual libraries.
Both have advantages and disadvantages. Students who respond well to immediate interaction might be well-equipped for synchronous online instruction while students who are most comfortable working at their own pace could benefit from asynchronous online instruction, for instance, according to thebestschools.org.
BCESD created a Virtual Open House for parents to learn about what their children will be doing this coming school year. Parents are asked to sign-in and provide some other pieces of information before clicking on to the section that focuses on their child’s school. Anyone can watch videos about the schools and staff members at each school. It debuted on Monday and can be accessed on the Colorado River Schools website, www.crsk12.org. Scroll down the page and look for the link and just click on it.
Parents can learn how to use Google Classroom, the online platform BCESD students will be using for their online instruction, to help their children learn and keep track of their progress. The address is https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IgS-hoSIjnw&feature=youtu.be
There also is a Google spreadsheet that includes links to many tutorials designed to help students and their parents use a variety of platforms: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_S9A45vTRArvGC7OUwfCzEwRgNRUypjLNlX9vO8_MOs/htmlview?usp=sharing&pru=AAABc5rC6LQ*Ufr3m_d3tMbvKFj7mUv0rA
