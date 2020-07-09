BULLHEAD CITY — The three high schools in the Colorado River Union High School District have opened online registration for the 2020-2021 school year. On-site registration schedules have been posted.
Registration procedures will be different than in the past because of COVID-19 safety precautions, but required documentation remains the same.
Online registration for returning students is underway for Mohave, River Valley and CRUHSD Academy high schools. In-house registration schedules are different for the three schools for new and returning students.
A full list of dates and times is available on the CRUHSD Facebook page (@crsk12az/Colorado River Schools), the district website (www.crsk12.org), and each school’s website and social media.
Schedules also will be posted on both the Facebook page and website of the Mohave Valley Daily News.
Registration forms may be filled out in advance and brought to the events with other paperwork using Parent
Vue, a website that offers secure, private access to school and student information, including assignments, grades, attendance, school calendar, and teacher contact details.
A free ParentVue account through the school’s website is necessary. Those with problems accessing ParentVue are asked to contact their high schools next week.
On-site registration starts by grade level July 13 at Mohave and River Valley high schools. At CRUHSD Academy, in-person registration starts the following week on the River Valley campus in Mohave Valley.
The CRUHSD governing board is expected to hear various scenarios Saturday in a special meeting at 9 a.m. in the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse about state options to reopen schools. Those include starting online July 29, waiting until at least Aug. 17 when the governor’s on-campus closure may expire, or other alternatives.
The board also will conduct its regular meeting at the fieldhouse, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the forms available on the website or at each school, parents should bring proof of residency within the district, such as a utility bill or rental agreement. Students transferring from another district should also provide transcripts, immunization records and birth certificates, in addition to the proof of residency.
Records from schools within the Bullhead City and Mohave Valley Elementary School Districts, as well as most (but not all) area schools, should automatically transfer to CRUHSD, but parents or guardians should be prepared if that’s not the case.
