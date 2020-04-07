KINGMAN — Only three Mohave County races will be contested in the Aug. 4 primary election.
The largest field of prospective candidates has assembled for the District 1 supervisor race where Gary Watson is retiring.
The District 1 hopefuls submitting nominating petitions before Monday’s deadline were Jim Hamersley, Tim Woods, Travis Lingenfelter, Becky Foster, Sherri Merriwether and Gerarda Hamodey.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jean Bishop is seeking re-election in District 4 where she is challenged by Rick Armstrong, William Andrews and Jack Ehrhardt.
District 3 Sup. Buster Johnson, District 2 Sup. Hildy Angius and District 5 Sup. Ron Gould are unopposed.
Mike Gannuscio is challenging incumbent sheriff Doug Schuster.
County Attorney Matt Smith, Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox, School Supt. Mike File, Recorder Kristi Blair, Assessor Jeanne Kentch and Division 5 Superior Court Judge Rick Williams are unopposed.
Kingman Mayor Jen Miles is unopposed in her bid for another term in office. No one but Miles submitted nominating petitions to attempt to qualify their candidacy for mayor by Monday’s filing deadline.
More than a dozen residents who picked up campaign packets to possibly run for mayor or council seats did not submit nominating petitions, dramatically reducing what could have been a large field of candidates.
Jamie Scott Stehly turned in petitions in pursuit of re-election to her council seat. Others seeking three council seats up for grabs in August and November primary and general elections are Keith Walker, Cherish Sammeli, Bill Franzen and Sarah Ferry.
Incumbent council members David Wayt and Lingenfelter are not seeking re-election. Their terms of office expire in early December.
Kingman voters will decide two propositions during the Aug. 4 primary. Proposition 416 is the permanent base budget adjustment proposal while Proposition 417 involves increasing from two to four the number of years in the term of office for mayor.
In Lake Havasu City, incumbent council members David Lane and Gordon Groat submitted nominating petitions while councilwoman Donna McCoy is not pursuing re-election. Challengers include Michael Bonney, Nancy Campbell, David Jaramillo and Cameron Moses.
