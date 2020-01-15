MOHAVE VALLEY — The Mohave Valley Elementary School District governing board may consider asking Mohave County School Supt. Mike File to approve filling a vacancy on the board at its Jan. 28 meeting.
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to board secretary Stacy Fernandez by email at fernandezs@mvdistrict.net or physically at the district office, 8450 S. Olive Ave., Mohave Valley, prior to the Jan. 28 meeting.
Interested candidates should plan on attending the Jan. 28 meeting in the governing board room on the campus of Mohave Valley Elementary School, 1419 E. Willow in Mohave Valley, for a brief interview. Submitting a resumé with a letter of interest prior to the meeting may be helpful.
Candidates must be a resident of the Mohave Valley Elementary School District.
The person selected will serve for the remainder of the 2020 calender year and will be eligible to run for election for a full four-year term in the upcoming November election.
The governing board meets monthly for regular meetings as well as any additional special meetings when circumstances warrant. The board’s chief responsibility is setting school district policy as well as hiring and evaluation of the district superintendent.
For more information about becoming a board member, contact Supt. Whitney Crow at 928-768-2507 or by email at croww@mvdistrict.net.
