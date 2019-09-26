BULLHEAD CITY — It was opening night for “Ace of Diamonds,” the first stage play of the new theater season for River Cities Community Theater Players.
The play was held at Suddenlink Community Center, 2380 Suddenlink Way in Bullhead City, on Thursday.
There are three more opportunities to catch “Ace of Diamonds” — at 7 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The play starts with six strangers who get invited to a house by a mystery person named Mr. Iago. The underlying theme of the play is that a precious gem, the Blood Stone, has been stolen. Somehow, all the characters are connected with the Blood Stone and the audience gets to witness how it all plays out.
The play features murders, arguments, character revelations and the big reveal at the end.
“As I said, this is a typical Agatha Christy murder mystery,” said Jeff Wilson, director of the play.
Since it was the first night of the play, there were a couple of bumps along the way but Wilson said that the actors did a great job correcting themselves and not losing focus.
“There were times where lines were skipped but they managed to come back, say their lines and continue with the play,” said Wilson. “That is a sign of great acting because we can’t say cut and do it all over again. It’s live theater.”
One of the ways that community theaters stay funded, to continue putting on shows, is to have fundraisers.
The RCCTP is having a fundraiser on Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 837 Hancock Road, called “An Evening of Southern Charm with The Druthers.”
The fundraiser is to feature a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, raffles, hors d’oeuvres and desserts catered by Mohave Steak House.
Tickets for the event are $35 per person, $65 for a couple and $240 for a table of eight.
The tickets can be purchased on the RCCTP website at rcctp.org or from any RCCTP member.
