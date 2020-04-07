BULLHEAD CITY — The planned opening of the Legacy Foundation Christine Stamper Center for Help & Hope has been delayed because of stay-at-home and social distancing orders now in effect in Arizona and across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Once we are clear to resume our regular activities and schedules, services will be staggered after our staff moves in,” said Cathy Peterson, executive director of Catholic Charities for Northern Arizona.
Services will begin “with appointments with staff to be followed by meal service and then overnight shelter services,” Peterson said in a news release.
When it opens, the center will provide safe shelter annually for up to 200 unique individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
It also will provide resources, referrals and supportive services to 1,400 members of the community each year.
The shelter will offer overnight rest, relief, basic necessities, case management and health services, sheltering up to 57 individuals each night.
Private rooms will be available for families and veterans.
Even with the delay, Catholic Charities continues outreach efforts using “SHOUTreach” to provide ongoing services and information about the virus at a safe distance to individuals experiencing homelessness in Mohave, Yavapai and Coconino counties.
Needed supplies including food-care packages from local food banks and water will be dropped off, and trash bags will be collected, also at a safe distance.
An Amazon wishlist for the Center is in progress and will be released soon, and volunteer applications are being accepted.
“As we get closer to opening, our need for both will increase dramatically,” Peterson said.
Individuals interested in volunteering can contact Laurie Price at lprice@cc-az.org or by calling 928-404-3144.
For details about all Catholic Charities’ volunteer opportunities in Bullhead City, go to https://catholiccharitiesphoenix.volunteerhub.com/lp/bullheadcityshelter/ or email volunteer@cc-az.org.
