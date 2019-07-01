The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety will be among the many agencies taking part in Operation Dry Water during the Fourth of July and the weekend following it. Law enforcement and public safety agencies from Arizona, Nevada and California are joining the nationwide effort to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related boating accidents. The Colorado River, Lake Mohave, Lake Mead and Lake Havasu all likely will see more boating traffic this weekend — and all will see more law enforcement patrols.