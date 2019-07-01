BULLHEAD CITY — Tri-state law enforcement and public safety agencies are gearing up for the Fourth of July — and the weekend that follows it.
“Our roadways and waterways are expected to be congested during the Independence Day holiday and weekend,” said Emily Fromelt, spokeswoman for the Bullhead City Police Department. “Under the partnership with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, extra patrols will be out looking for suspected DUI drivers.
“Our waterways unit also will be patrolling the Colorado River.”
Area agencies are taking part in a nationwide Operation Dry Water following Thursday’s holiday. The enforcement initiative July 5-7 will include the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in California, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona and the Nevada Department of Wildlife in Nevada.
Agencies will have officers on every major body of water across the region — including the Colorado River, Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu — with a special lookout for operators under the influence as well as those breaking other boating laws.
“The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety will again be participating in Operation Dry Water,” said a news release issued Monday. “Operation Dry Water is a national campaign with the focus of reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related crashes and fatalities, while fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water. In 2018, 494 arrests were made for boating under the influence during this same campaign across the country. Law enforcement agencies from all 50 U.S. states will be participating in this year’s targeted enforcement.
“Since its inception in 2009, Operation Dry Water has made a positive difference on our nation’s waterways.”
“It’s been proven year after year, drinking and boating are a terrible combination that often ends in tragedy,” said Capt. Brian Bowles, Nevada’s boating law administrator with the Nevada Department of Wildlife. “Alcohol use can impair a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time and is consistently the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.
“When someone drinks while operating a boat, they are putting everyone on the water in danger. We want you out on the water with your family enjoying yourselves, but we also want you to make it home safely. That’s why we ask you to save the drinking until you get back to the shore.”
Bowles noted that alcohol isn’t the only negative stressor for boat operators. He said heat, glare from the sun, motion of the vessel and noise also can impact an operator’s ability to control the watercraft. The introduction of alcohol into the mix makes things worse.
“All of those stressors can cause a person to become tired or fatigued much faster than on land,” he said. “Combine that with the dehydration that comes from being out in the sun all day and that alcohol is going to affect you a lot more than you realize.”
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Marine Enforcement Division will be one of more than 40 California agencies taking part in Operation Dry Water. In addition to monitoring for operators under the influence, the Marine Enforcement Division also will be on the lookout for transom/bow-riding violations and blue light violations.
According to the sheriff’s department, with the increasing popularity of wakeboarding, wake surfing and tubing, deputies are noticing an increase of people on boats who are transom riding. All persons on board a boat while underway (not moored or at anchor) must be within the confinements of the vessel so the risk of falling overboard or being struck by a propeller is greatly reduced. The blue light law requires that all vessels approaching a law enforcement vessel with activated blue lights come off the plane and pass at no wake speed so as not to endanger the deputies during the stop and to reduce the chance of damaging boats.
The SBCSD will be stationed from the Nevada state line north of Needles to the Riverside County line July 4-7 to monitor for OUI’s and boats being operated in a reckless manner. Persons stopped operating watercraft under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested and booked into jail. Deputies also will be closely watching for children under the age of 13 without personal flotation devices while aboard vessels. State law in Arizona, Nevada and California require anyone under the age of 13 to wear a PFD while aboard a vessel.
All California boat operators 16 to 25 years old (age increases to 35 in 2020) are required to have in their possession a California Boater Education Card issued by the California Division of Boating and Waterways. For more information on obtaining a card to go www.californiaboatcard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.