The stay-at-home orders have been lifted in Arizona.
Hallelujah!
Now we can start to get back to our lives as they once were, with some social distancing still in effect.
We will see how this works and whether or not we see another spike in the county. We all are hoping not, but when you look around the country, there are cases where lifting the stay at home orders resulted in spikes.
The governor of Texas lifted that state’s orders on April 30. Three days later, Dallas County had its biggest single-day spike with no significant increase in testing. It is now getting about 1,500 new cases a week.
In Alabama, the orders also expired April 30. Since then, new cases have increased weekly, with the state cresting 2,000 new cases for the first time last week. And in Utah, they never had a stay-at-home order, but did have restrictions. When those restrictions were eased, Utah, which has roughly a 12th the population of Texas, has had three of its four biggest days and has added 1,600 cases in the last 12 days.
The Arizona Department of Public Health reported 498 new cases on Thursday — the highest single-day increase since the state began motoring COVID-19 cases — and 30 new deaths. Those tests likely were administered before Gov. Doug Ducey lifted the statewide stay-at-home orders.
On the plus side, most of the states that have lifted the orders have either kept the same amount of cases, or have begun to drop, so the odds are on our side.
I do know that our businesses, including restaurants are happy to be back even with the restrictions.
I was able to go out for breakfast with a friend on Monday. I won’t name drop, but let’s just say he is a high-ranking city representative who shares his name with a professional football player.
As I sat there with him and his wife, I couldn’t help but notice the happy staff, management and, especially, the customers.
This was an opportunity to have actual in-person interaction with other humans.
It was great.
It was also nice knowing that we were contributing to helping these businesses get back into the swing of things. We need to remember that these businesses (most of them) contribute to our community on a daily basis by donating to charities and other non-profits. They were there when we needed them, so let’s pay them back and be there when they need us.
But, it’s not just the restaurants. That mom and pop bookstore, the dog groomer, the print shop and even the businesses that were allowed to stay open (like your neighborhood newspaper hint...hint...) needs your help as well.
So when we discuss helping business, perhaps we should address our mental health as well. Being locked up with the kids as a furloughed parent, a babysitter and suddenly a teacher can cause stress on the entire family, including the kids. Maybe some time at Scooter’s, or getting out to one of our local parks.
For the adults, the gyms are now open, and after this time quarantined, some of us “may” have put on a few pounds. Between that and alcohol, it’s a good time to get back in and work off the pounds and flush out the Fireball. I’m just sayin’.
This helps you and the gyms who have been closed for two months.
My wife and I were sitting at home the other day and she asked me “where is the first place you want to go when this is lifted?” I think it’s a question we all should reflect on.
What is that place that you have missed terribly? Restaurant? Theater? Casino?
While I couldn’t narrow it down to one, it did give me the opportunity to think about it: although we are a small community, there are so many places that we just take for granted.
So many small, medium and large businesses that we just assume are doing fine and chugging along and will always just be there, still need your help.
I’m going to do my part by heading to the gym. Will you?
John C. Pynakker may be reached by email at johnp@nwp
