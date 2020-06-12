With the proliferation of social media, the Keyboard Warrior population has boomed.
First, you had the opportunity to send an email, complaining about something and we even had the ability to spout made-up “facts” to back up our baseless claims.
But when Instagram, Twitter and now Facebook came about, these so-called “experts” stepped it up.
If you have facts to back up your claim, then great. And if you are willing to do something about it, even better.
But the people who sit behind keyboards and lob these baseless claims into the blogosphere and wait to see what chaos ensues, are just adding to the problems, not helping.
“Drain the swamp” was a popular campaign slogan for President Donald Trump leading up to his election in 2016. Since then, many politicians have copied that slogan in their campaign. It sounds great. Let’s get rid of the politicians who are not acting on our behalf and are simply there because of their relationship with their bosses.
But while we agree that we should be getting rid of these crooked/derelict politicians, how many of us are willing to do something about it?
Just 59% of the registered voters voted in the 2016 election. Just over half.
The Bullhead City election to vote on condemning/purchasing EPCOR water was a very hotly, highly contested election. A campaign that featured aggressive statements on both sides via social media as well as at town halls and in the newspaper opinion columns, was sure to have a big turnout for the voters.
Yet, we had just under 8,900 votes (39% of eligible voters).
By comparison, in the same election cycle, Kingman voters were asked to vote on a bond for the Kingman Unified School District.
They had over 12,000 votes. A city with roughly 10,000 less population had over 3,000 more turn out for a school bond election.
We are more than happy to complain on social media about our city officials and the decisions they make. We throw mud from the safety of our desk at those politicians we disagree with, but have you ever attended a city council meeting? A typical meeting (pre-COVID-19), would have 25 to 30 attendees. In the occasion of a hotly contested issue, you may get 100 or more, but for the most part, those who want to complain, do so from the comfort of their couch instead of going to the meetings and voicing your opinion.
I remember, in the middle of the EPCOR drama, talking with someone who was saying something that they “had heard.” I asked them if they had ever been to a city council meeting to ask their questions of the city council or mayor and they were unaware that they could even go to the meetings.
It astounded me that someone was so ready to regurgitate what they “had heard” without addressing it themselves to the powers that be.
The same goes for those who complain about the condition of our roads, our schools, our hospitals or any of the other entities that received federal money to improve services.
You are so ready to complain about how our city doesn’t fix this road, or I had to wait so long at the ER, or our teachers are severely underpaid, yet you are unwilling to spend 10 minutes and fill out your Census form.
I wonder if it’s cathartic to vent online for these Keyboard Warriors, or if it’s laziness that prevents them from doing their duty.
We want to talk about the Constitution and it’s importance when we talk about our First Amendment or Second Amendment rights, but we ignore the fact that in the first article of the Constitution, our Founding Fathers called for an enumeration of the population.
So please, if you want to sling your insults and accusations online, you are allowed to do so. But if you really are interested in improving the community, push away from the computer; put down your phone; shut down your tablet; and go out and make something happen.
Fill out your Census. Attend a city council meeting and make yourself heard. Attend a county supervisor meeting and make yourself heard. Attend a school board meeting — or a fire board meeting or a planning and zoning meeting or any number of gatherings of elected and appointed officials who make decisions that affect many if not all of us.
Run for office and be a difference maker. And please vote.
If you really want to make a difference, if you really want to help improve the community, county, state or country, you have to make yourself heard.
