BULLHEAD CITY — In May, both Bullhead City and Mohave County began Stage II emergency burn bans because of severe conditions, such as extremely dry vegetation, heavy fuel loads, wind and extreme temperatures.
The county banned all outdoor fires, campfires and permissible consumer fireworks on private and public lands in the unincorporated areas of the county.
A Bullhead City ordinance runs counter to such a ban, however, because it allows for use of permissible fireworks within city limits during periods that include Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays: June 24 to July 6 as well as Dec. 24 to Jan. 3.
No fireworks are allowed at the Colorado River Nature Center.
Following the use directions that come with permissible fireworks is important. And Emily Fromelt, public information officer for the Bullhead City Police Department, said people need to remember that all fireworks have the potential to “cause injuries and start wildfires.”
The list of permissible fireworks includes an array of handheld and ground styles, such as wheels, sparklers, dipped sticks, ground spinners, toy smoke devices, cylindrical and cone foundations, and illuminating torches.
Prohibited fireworks include bottle rockets, sky rockets and and generally any fireworks that explode.
People shooting off non-permissible fireworks should be reported by calling 928-763-1999.
If someone is injured or something catches fire, call 9-1-1.
Fromelt reminded people that they also need to keep in mind the welfare of their pets when fireworks are used.
Bring pets indoors when fireworks start being set off in your neighborhood. Make sure pets are wearing tags and that information on those tags is accurate.
Contact information on file about where pets with tags and with implanted microchips should also be current. The local animal shelter having accurate and up-to-date information about where a found pet lives — and to whom they belong — makes it easier to reunite beloved animals with their humans if they were to escape.
Consumer fireworks are sold throughout the general area, including unincorporated locations of Mohave County.
While county residents can buy fireworks they aren’t supposed to use them because of the burn ban, said Byron Steward, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Burn bans in Mohave County are usually lifted in late July or August because monsoons provide moisture to vegetation parched and easy to burn at this time of year, Steward also said.
There are serious wildfires burning in Arizona and the west right now. Some area resources are being used to help put out fires in these other locations so people ought to keep that in mind, he added.
COVID-19 has been given as the reason for cancellation of several professional fireworks displays for the holiday. The Laughlin Tourism Commission-sponsored Rockets Over the River was the first to be called off — two shows were planned on the river in the casino area.
The Avi Resort Casino canceled its annual display after the Avi and Spirit Mountain Casino both closed earlier this week after employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The City of Needles also called off its annual fireworks display and other activities planned for the weekend over concerns of social distancing during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.