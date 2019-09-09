BULLHEAD CITY — In observance of Prostate Awareness Month, the Prostate On-site Project will bring a mobile unit to Bullhead City to provide screenings.
The local initiative is scheduled to be at the parking lot near the Bullhead City Council chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd., from 6 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 480-964-3013 or 800-828-6139.
Prostate cancer screenings include a prostate specific antigen blood draw, a digital rectal examination and a testicular examination with consultation from a board-certified urologist.
POP accepts AENTA, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Health Net and United Healthcare insurance. Medicare is not accepted.
For patients without insurance, the cost is $81, due at the time of service.
According to Prostatecheckup.org and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prostate cancer is the second-most diagnosed cancer in American men (skin cancer is No. 1) and is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths. About 232,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year — an average of one new diagnosis every two minutes.
About 31,800 men will die from prostate cancer this year, an average of one death every 17 minutes.
The lifetime probability of a man developing prostate cancer is 1 in 6.
In Arizona, 3,900 new cases and 550 prostate cancer-related deaths are expected this year.
POP statistics indicate that the five-year survival rate for cancer caught while still confined to the prostate is 100%; the five-year survival rate for advanced cancer diagnoses is 34%.
