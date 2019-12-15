BULLHEAD CITY — Walter the orphan burro and his adoptive human parents were feeling OK on Sunday following a vehicle accident Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 95 and Aztec Drive in Fort Mohave.
Walter has a sprained left back leg and will be abiding by a veterinarian’s advice to take it easy for the next couple of weeks, said Johnathan and Kelly Blake of Oatman, who took in Walter last summer only days after he was born.
“We won’t be walking him into town for a while,” Blake said Sunday. “He’s a little limpy.”
A veterinarian at North Valley Pet Hospital examined Walter after the accident and determined the animal suffered no broken bones.
Walter’s personal appearances have been put on hold until he has recuperated.
The Blakes were sore from the impact of being rear-ended by a vehicle traveling at between 35 and 45 mph. The other vehicle was being driven by a parent with children who had been at Community Park to see Walter and Santa Claus at the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse. The burro was wearing a red-and-white hat and red bow around his neck at a holiday event hosted by the Colorado River Historical Society.
“Thank God he didn’t break a bone,” Blake said Sunday.
The heavy trailer carrying Walter probably provided him enough protection to not be seriously injured, but the trailer was ruined. It had been used to transport Walter and rescue burros.
“I complained about the heavy trailer, but I’m glad I had that big hunk of steel now,” Blake said.
And that the children in the other vehicle hadn’t been hurt either was something Blake described as “miraculous.”
The couple worried about how Walter’s fans would take the news about the accident so the Blakes took pictures and shot video afterward while the burro was being examined. The Blakes have chronicled Walter’s time with them on social media and, as a result, the burro has garnered quite a few fans from around the world.
Especially heart-wrenching to watch was when Walter teared up like a human child. Blake showed one of the burro’s tears to the camera after it fell onto his hand.
Blake pointed out that, while the images are sad, Walter — and everyone else — turned out to be in better condition than expected. That fact makes it less sad than it could have turned out.
That so many people reached out to help also left the Blakes feeling positive. Debbie Hunter of Debbie’s Dispensary paid for Walter’s veterinary care on Saturday. A & G Towing and Storage didn’t charge to take away the old trailer. From the minute the accident happened Saturday, people were willing to help Walter and the Blakes through the ordeal.
Once Walter got home Saturday, he took a bottle of formula. Later, he was pictured napping standing up, with his head resting on a table.
A picture taken on Sunday showed Walter putting his front paws up on Blake’s shoulders.
Blake refers to Walter as a donkey because he is domesticated. He spends time with the Blakes and plays with their dogs even though he now weighs 130 pounds.
Blake explained last summer that Walter’s burro mother was quite young when she gave birth to him. That she still was nursing from her own mother likely is why she rejected Walter — her first offspring.
Him being a young male also makes him vulnerable to attacks by larger males that call Oatman and the surrounding area their home.
