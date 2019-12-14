BULLHEAD CITY — Santa Claus has been around for hundreds of years. Walter, the orphan donkey, has been alive for only five months.
But on Saturday, the two shared equal billing at the Lil’ Red Schoolhouse in Bullhead City’s Community Park, brought together by the Colorado River Historical Society.
Dozens of children — and adults — gawked at the growing Walter and a slightly slimmed-down Santa outside the historic building that served as Bullhead City’s first schoolhouse long before the city was incorporated.
So were they there to see Santa and give their last-minute Christmas gift list or were they there to pet the adorable Walter, who has become a global sensation thanks to the internet?
‘It was a hard 50-50 for us,” said Janet Baugh. “They’re both great. Walter looks so cute in his Christmas hat.”
Of course, many people think Walter looks cute no matter what he is or isn’t wearing.
“He’s sooooooo cute,” said one woman, holding an infant in her arms.
Santa needn’t feel shunned, however.
“Honestly, my daughter is more into Santa than into burros,” said a woman standing in line with her youngster as they patiently awaited the opportunity to meet both Santa and Walter. “I don’t think she gets the burro thing yet.”
Johnathan and Kelly Blake do. They are the Oatman couple that took in Walter after the then-18-pound burro was abandoned by his mother. Since then, Walter has gained quite a following, extending well beyond the Tri-state thanks to social media and internet videos.
“We had no idea it would be like this,” Kelly said Saturday as she live-streamed the Santa-Walter appearance to about 100 followers around the globe. Johnathan, meanwhile, kept the well-behaved Walter under control and protected him from overzealous toddlers.
Walter didn’t flinch when a group surrounded him to pet him.
“Just don’t get behind him,” Johnathan warned. “You probably should never get behind a horse or a donkey.”
Walter has made a few appearances at area events — particularly at fundraisers.
On Saturday, he was decked out in Christmas attire — a festive red-and-green stocking cap just like the ones worn by Johnathan and Kelly — and a bright red ribbon that read “Walter the Wonder Dogkey.”
“One of his Facebook friends made that,” Johnathan said. The couple has three German shepherds and Walter, who sometimes seems to think he is their fourth.
Walter was just a few days old when the Blakes “adopted” him. Now, five months and more than 100 pounds later, he is proving his versatility.
“Walter’s subbing for Rudolph,” Johnathan told the children, some who wondered why a donkey was appearing with Santa in the first place.
The Blakes consider Walter a donkey because he is domesticated. The term burro generally refers to a wild donkey.
On Saturday, Waler was anything but wild.
“He loves the attention,” Johnathan said. “He loves being petted. He’s been really good about it.”
