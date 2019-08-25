BULLHEAD CITY — Two of Bullhead City’s orthopedic surgeons are looking forward to participating in high school sports this fall.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nathan Weaver is new to Bullhead City. He began treating patients with joint pain and other musculoskeletal problems in Bullhead City in July. He has joined his long-time friend, Dr. Smith Meads, at Western Arizona Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Recently, Weaver and Meads jumped into local community service by speaking with about 35 members of the athletic departments at Mohave and River Valley high schools, helping coaches learn to prevent and recognize injuries in young athletes.
While orthopedists often are associated with treating aging bones and joints, Meads told the coaches that the two doctors are committed to helping community members of all ages.
“We want to help out the high schools’ athletic departments,” Meads said. “We plan to attend as many high school home games as possible.”
Western Arizona Regional Medical Center, where the orthopedists are performing surgery, has stepped forward to provide an exam table and first aid supplies for the trainer’s room at the Colorado River Union High School District’s Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Protecting the health of child and teen athletes is paramount, Weaver said.
“Coaches should be aware of the common signs of injury: pain with activity, changes in form or technique, night pain, and decreased interest in practice,” Weaver told the coaches.
The physicians also discussed concussions, which have become a health focus in high school athletics.
“It’s not just a football problem,” Weaver said, noting that girls soccer is second to football for incidents of concussion among high school sports, followed by boys soccer and girls basketball.
According to Weaver, the concussion rate has increased 200% over the last decade, among teens aged 14-19.
“Bottom line, you can never be too safe,” he said. “If there’s any question, don’t let an athlete play. We want you to keep in touch with athletic trainers and don’t hesitate to have your players see us in our office.”
While Weaver said he prefers to start treatment with conservative measures, such as physical therapy, the bone and joint specialist’s scope of practice includes shoulder, hip, and knee replacements, carpal tunnel treatment, arthroscopic knee and shoulder surgery for sports-related injuries for young and active adults, and surgical care of broken bones and torn tendons.
“I also have a keen interest in treating disorders of the wrist, hand, and the painful thumb,” he said.
Weaver encouraged those with orthopedic injuries not to put off treatment.
“There are many orthopedic issues which have better outcomes when seen promptly. Call my office and I will do everything I can to see you quickly.”
Patients will appreciate Weaver’s warm and caring bedside manner.
“I enjoy talking with people and trying to help them in their unique situation and I believe that there’s an emotional aspect of healing which improves with better physician-patient relationships,” he said.
Weaver grew up in Cedar City, Utah, and said he is glad to be making his new home relatively close to his extended family. He met his wife as an undergrad at Southern Utah University and the couple is excited to begin their life in Bullhead City with their three young children.
“The moment my wife and I drove through the community, we fell in love with it, and this was before we met the people who received us so welcomingly. We look forward to setting down roots and becoming a part of the community.”
Appointments with Weaver and Meads can be made at 928-444-1491.
