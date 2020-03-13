BULLHEAD CITY — The local homeless population is vulnerable, but the most overlooked, under-served and vulnerable group in our community is the homeless women of our community. Not just women but, unfortunately, girls of all ages.
Janelle Summerlin, of Desert Lawn Funeral Home/All Pets Go To Heaven, and Whitney Hassett, of Glam RN, set out to do something about it and the result was the Pad the Purse Project which ended Wednesday with a phenomenal outpouring from the community.
“We were still getting donations last night,” said Summerlin. “We finished with 945 filled bags and purses. The response was just overwhelming.”
It began with Summerlin and Hassett talking about doing something for the community.
“Whitney has talked about wanting to do more in the community and I wanted to do something with her,” explained Summerlin. “Because Glam’s base tends to be women more than anything, we wanted to do something geared toward women. So it was a combination of that and being out in the community and learning what was needed in the community. So I called Whitney and asked what she thought and she loved it.”
From there, Summerlin and Hassett began contacting other businesses to see if they would want to be involved.
“It was going to be us,” Summerlin added, “but then I thought ‘There’s a lot of strong females in this community, maybe other businesses would want to join.’ And here we are.”
Those businesses really stepped up including Findlay Chevy, Buick, GMC; Eagle Motorcycles; Tri-State Paralegal; Family Care Home Health and Hospice; Wings of an Angel; Curls and Cuts Salon; Hospice Compassus; Soul Garden; Glam RN and Desert Lawn.
“The Pad the Purse project was very rewarding because it’s hard to think a woman who has hardship also has to worry about feminine products,” said Findlay Digital Marketing Manager Melody DuMouchel. “We wanted to make sure that no female has to worry about going without.”
Diana Morrisson of Tri-State Paralegal, brought in a case of 1,000 tampons, but the donations also included items like shampoo, conditioner, hair ties, curling irons, brushes, combs and lotions.
“From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank this wonderful community for coming together with pure compassion to give to those in need,” said Hassett. “This has been a very heartwarming start to the year and I am so proud to be a part of this selfless community. And a special thank you to Janelle Summerlin, as this project wouldn’t have been possible with her huge heart.”
The items will be distributed over the next couple of days to several organizations including the Veterans Resource Center (for homeless female veterans), the Guardian Foundation (a faith-based organization working to help the less fortunate), WestCare and the McKinney Vento students. McKinney-Vento is the program covering the homeless kids in the school district. The elementary and middle school kids are handled by Lupe Torres, who was there on Wednesday to gather bags for her students.
“A lot of our students are with their parents and grandparents and they can’t support them financially,” said Torres. “I currently have 88 McKinney Vento students and 25 are girls in the junior high and middle school. So they struggle with being able to purchase women’s products, and needing it monthly? They don’t want to ask for it. So when I get a phone call from an organization or a person like Janelle, it makes a huge impact on these girls. I will be able to tell them ‘Here, we are here for you. I got you when it comes to this.’ It’s hard to be a teenage girl, so for me to be able to give them a little purse with all their essentials, it will light up their face. It will be amazing for them.”
