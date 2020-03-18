KINGMAN — Both defendants charged in a major drug case attended their arraignment hearings last week in Kingman after a lower court judge’s decision to release them on their own recognizance triggered concern and criticism in the legal community and general public. Lake Havasu City Justice of the Peace Jill Davis allowed the Canadian citizens to be released under an electronic ankle bracelet monitoring program following their February 20 arrests.
Beyan Mohammed Beyan, 30, and Samatar Shafi Ahmed, 36, entered not-guilty pleas to charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale. Both subjects were detained after the tractor-trailer rig they occupied was pulled over on Interstate 40 just west of Kingman.
Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said K9 Lorka from the Department of Public Safety and K9 Chase from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office helped officers locate illegal cargo. Roughly 370 pounds of cocaine and about 220 pounds of methamphetamine was seized.
Judge Sipe scheduled a March 19 hearing to take up oral arguments to review release conditions for both defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.