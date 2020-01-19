KINGMAN — A Topock man and a Bullhead City woman were arrested last week for their alleged involvement in the theft of a motor home in which they were living.
Christopher Ryan Hoyt, 31, of Topock, and Cheryl Jane Knier, 26, of Bullhead City, were taken into custody by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives following an investigation launched earlier this month.
Deputies reportedly received information that Hoyt had been driving a stolen truck and was in possession of a stolen motor home. On Wednesday, deputies found the motor home and truck at a property in the 5400 block of Yavapai Drive in Topock.
Detectives were notified and obtained a search warrant for the property. Six people were detained, including Hoyt and Knier, who reportedly had been living in the motor home.
During execution of the warrant, animal control officers were called to the scene to help with several aggressive dogs. Royt and Knier were arrested without incident.
The sheriff’s office did not disclose where either the motor home or truck had been stolen.
Hoyt was booked on two counts of theft/control of stolen property as well as two active arrest warrants. Knier was booked on one count of theft/control of stolen property. Both were taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Assisting with the arrest and investigation, which is ongoing, were the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Department, the Mohave County Building Inspector’s Office and the Arizona Department of Transportation.
