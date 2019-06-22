BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man is suspected of stealing a vehicle Thursday night, then using it to facilitate a pair of shoplifting excursions at Tri-state Walmart stores.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, Scott Ernest Sharp, 41, was arrested Friday in the 1800 block of Riverview Drive. His son, Adam Jacob Sharp, 22, also was arrested in connection with the case after a search warrant was served at his Bullhead City apartment.
It began Thursday in the 2400 block of Miracle Mile, when an employee of the Mohave Valley Daily News reported that the vehicle he had been driving was missing from the parking lot.
Shortly after taking the report of the theft of the dark green, four-door Saturn sedan, police were called to the Bullhead City Walmart Supercenter, where employees reported that a car matching that description had been used in connection with a shoplifting incident. Video surveillance confirmed that the vehicle was the Saturn stolen earlier in the evening, according to Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies were called by employees of the Fort Mohave Walmart Supercenter, who reported that a man had walked past all points of sale with a cart full of items.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen, surveillance video showed the man loading items into the green Saturn before leaving the store parking lot.
Fromelt said police found the vehicle in the 1300 block of Navajo Drive in Bullhead City around 8 a.m. Friday. Police then received information and a description of who might have been driving the vehicle late Thursday night.
That led police to the area of Navajo Drive and San Carlos Drive, where they found Scott Sharp. Sharp allegedly ran from a police officer, who gave pursuit on foot. During the pursuit, the officer suffered an unspecified leg injury and a tear in his uniform.
Sharp was taken into custody a short distance from where the chase began; the injured officer was treated by Bullhead City Fire Department paramedics.
After arresting Scott Sharp, police acquired and executed a search warrant for an apartment on Navajo Drive where Adam Sharp lives.
Stolen merchandise from both shopliftings was recovered and Adam Sharp was taken into custody.
Scott Sharp was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal damage and possession of stolen property, all stemming from the shoplifting episodes and his attempt to evade police. Authorities also plan to charge him with theft of a means of transportation. Additional charges are possible, Fromelt said.
Adam Sharp is being held on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of narcotic drugs (marijuana wax) and possession of drug paraphernalia as a result of evidence gathered from the execution of the search warrant.
