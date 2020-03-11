KINGMAN — Two young Marines were arrested last weekend after fully undressing to leap from the London Bridge into the water at Lake Havasu.
Police responded about 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a reporting party advised two naked men had been outside Kokomos at the Bridgewater Channel before they ran toward the bridge.
A security officer corroborated the civilian report when officers arrived. The naked men tried to hide when the patrol vehicle shined its headlights at them on the bridge.
“The male subjects ducked down on the outside edge of the bridge and attempted to hide,” a police report stated. “The males were crouched down behind the wall while holding onto the cement pillars of the bridge.”
Tyler Hughes, 22, of Florida, was detained at the scene while officers engaged in a brief foot chase before tackling Sean McGillivray, 18, of Maine. The latter suffered various minor abrasions when brought to the ground.
Police said the men indicated they were naked because they wanted to keep their clothes dry. Their clothes were retrieved from under some brush and the pair was jailed for indecent exposure.
