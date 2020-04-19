BULLHEAD CITY — Witness interview scheduling difficulties due to pandemic-related social distancing were noted during a Friday status hearing for a Lake Havasu City man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his infant daughter.
Lake Havasu police said Ty Martin, 24, left his 18-month-old daughter unattended in a vehicle for up to 60 minutes while he visited a friend’s home last May.
Martin admitted smoking marijuana and playing video games while the girl was alone in his vehicle outside the residence on Tailstar Lane, according to court records. Authorities said Martin and his friend had begun driving away from the home when they discovered the girl slumped over in the back seat.
Emergency responders were unable to revive the girl, who was pronounced dead after being taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Martin’s lawyer, Randall Craig, told the court Friday that documents are being gathered to be reviewed by an expert hired by the defense.
Craig said part of that review will involve an assessment of the medical examiner’s conclusion that the accidental death was “caused by hyperthermia due to being left alone in a car.”
Craig asked that the status hearing be continued to provide more time to conduct witness interviews that have been challenging as the nation adheres to restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think this case will take off once some of the social distancing eases,” Craig said. He and prosecutor Karolina Czaplinska told the court that a previously proposed plea agreement still is under consideration.
Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle continued the status hearing to June 15.
