BULLHEAD CITY — In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Mohave County businesses have endured a mixed bag of consequences.
While some companies have temporarily closed, others have reduced their hours of operation. Additional ones have laid off employees and — in the case of restaurants and cafes — indefinitely removed the option of in-store seating.
In the case of Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City, the pandemic’s financial impact has been inestimable but far from hopeless.
Ed Catalfamo, the venue’s general manager, said Thursday that downtime now may lead to ample activity in the near future.
“Our workload has slowed down in the way of actual event operations, everything since March 14 to the end of March has either been cancelled or postponed,” he said. “This could make our April and early May very busy with fitting in rescheduled events.”
What’s more, the venue is “booked solid” for May, June and July months — and he already is making progress on the fall schedule.
“We are still pretty busy administratively, meeting over the phone and via email with event planners, promoters, sponsors and potential advertisers,” said Catalfamo, who took over the fieldhouse’s day-to-day operations in May 2019.
The edifice, which spans 126,500 square feet, has hosted sporting events, concerts, meetings, farmers markets, home and garden shows, and the Winter Expo. In turn, the top priority of putting cleanliness and safety first hasn’t been lost on Catalfamo.
“We have taken this time to deep clean, sanitize the entire facility and to catch up with filing and organizing the storage areas and the office. I really hope this crisis ends fast and we can get the kids back in here,” he said of the facility that houses 4,000 permanent seats plus 4,500 more on the floor.
As for the City of Bullhead City’s Parks & Recreation Department, repercussions stemming from the outbreak have been considerable and substantial.
“It has been significant,” said Supt. Dave Heath. “We have suspended all of our spring sports leagues, which include adult basketball, high school basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball.”
Little League also has suspended its program nationally.
In addition, Heath’s organization has ceased all Suddenlink Community Center activities encompassing table tennis, pickleball and open gym for youth and adult basketball. The AARP Tax Aide program, which used the center to provide tax preparation assistance to low- and moderate-income residents, also has been shelved.
“We are issuing refunds for our spring pickleball tournament. Ballfield reservations for tournaments by outside promoters have all been canceled through April,” Heath said, referring to two such affairs for soccer and baseball, plus four softball series.
Parks & Rec doesn’t have any events slated for Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse until November, when its farmers market sets up shop.
In the meantime, Heath added, “Our parks are open and free to the public. Our staff is working hard to disinfect any surface that might be touched every single day. This not only includes everything associated with the restrooms, but also playground equipment, swing sets, bleachers, tables, benches, rails, door handles and scores of other surfaces.”
