LAUGHLIN — The Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area in Laughlin now is anticipated to reopen on Monday “as long as it is determined by park managers and fire officials to be safe to the public,” according to Nevada State Parks.
The park in the southern part of Laughlin was the site of a massive wildfire that continues to occupy the attention of public safety officials.
Park visitors are reminded to stay out of the restricted burn areas, as dangerous underground hot spots may still persist.
The fire that began Sunday afternoon and burned about 225 acres was 90% contained as of early Thursday and the burn area was approaching patrol status.
Park officials on Wednesday indicated that the facility might reopen today but Thursday morning, they decided to wait until next week.
Check online for updates at either Parks.NV.gov or the Facebook page “Nevada State Parks.”
