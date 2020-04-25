KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man arrested after two drive-by shooting sprees last year was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison.
Devin Gene Monreal, 24, pleaded guilty in March to one count of aggravated assault in one case and four counts of aggravated assault in a second case.
Monreal had been charged with attempted murder, endangerment, armed robbery and vehicle theft for a shooting spree that took place last August in the Lowe’s parking lot in Bullhead City.
Monreal also had been charged with attempted murder and drive-by shooting in a July incident that started in Rotary Park in Bullhead City.
Under the agreement for the guilty plea to the aggravated assault charges, other charges in both cases were dismissed.
Monreal’s attorney, Jake Baldridge, asked the judge to accept the plea agreement and said his client has strong family support.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley said she was concerned with Monreal’s lack of responsibility when he started to leave the Lowe’s parking lot after being confronted by four men but returned in his car to fire at the victims. Monreal also hid from officers before he was arrested.
Ashley also said it was lucky that no one was killed in either drive-by shooting.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. said he was concerned that the stipulated sentence was too lenient after two violent, drive-by shootings but noted the difficulty in prosecuting the case. The judge sentenced Monreal to 12 years in prison for the five aggravated assault charges.
On July 19, Monreal and another suspect confronted a man who was playing basketball with friends at Rotary Park. The victim and his friends fled the scene, followed by Monreal and an unnamed accomplice, who chased the victim through Bullhead City and finally to the victim’s Laughlin apartment. The suspects fired their guns at the victim’s car, striking it several times. No one was injured.
On Aug. 19, Monreal was sitting in his car in the Lowe’s parking lot when four men in a Dodge pickup pulled up next to him. Monreal and another suspect allegedly had burglarized a Needles home the day before. The four men, victims of the burglary, got out of the pickup to confront Monreal and pounded on the windshield with their hands. Monreal pulled out a handgun and started firing at the men, who fled to safety.
Monreal drove around the parking lot in circles, continuing to fire at the men. No one was injured in the gunfire.
The brother of one of the four men was in another vehicle and crashed into Monreal’s car, disabling it. The brother suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Monreal abandoned his damaged vehicle, got into the victim’s pickup truck and drove away. Police arrested Monreal later that night hiding in the attic of an apartment on Calle de Mercado. The stolen pickup also was located. A 9mm hand gun, .45-caliber shell casings and a bullet-proof vest were discovered.
