BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Commission decided Wednesday to stick with the City Council plan to move Poki, the desert tortoise statue, down Highway 95 to Laughlin Ranch Boulevard so Bravo, the bull statue, can be put where Poki is now — along the highway in front of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce building.
The City Council will have final say about the placement of Poki and Bravo.
Members of the commission went on a field trip to look at various sites to place Poki, including other sites in Community Park, such as at First Street and Highway 95 and the new south beach, as well as at Rotary Park.
City Attorney Garn Emery suggested the commissioners discuss the options before making a motion concerning any of the sites.
Commissioner Jack Hakim said the beach was considered as a possible spot because it’s going to be a popular location and would be his choice.
“We wanted to find a location where you could take a picture and put it on a postcard,” he said. “A lot of people like it where it is.”
Commissioner Mark Inmon expressed concern about whether the land swap would affect placement of the statues and said the moves should be considered permanent.
“We’re the only city on the Colorado River that has a beach,” Hakim said. “We need to publicize that.”
Commissioner Terry Shurte wanted a spot that would be close to the highway and beach for the sake of security and safety.
“It’s not as if they’re garden gnomes,” she said, while pointing out that moving the statues would be costly.
Inman voted against the motion to move Poki to the northwest corner of Highway 95 and Laughlin Ranch Boulevard.
Bravo is in storage at Rotary Park along with a Bullhead City sign that will be placed with it. The commissioners were asked to approve a light blasting technique by an artist to make the bull statue’s definition more visible. The cost will be $3,800.
This recommendation will be presented to the City Council as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.