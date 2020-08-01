BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Two popular swimming areas on Lake Mohave have been placed under an advisory by the National Parks Service.
The parks service issued the advisory Friday for Princess Cove and North Arizona Telephone Cove after bacterial levels in water samples at both locations exceeded local, state and NPS standards for recreational activities.
Park biologists routinely sample water quality at the park’s swimming beaches to help reduce the risk of waterborne diseases. Visitors should avoid contact with these waters until further notice. Biologists are resampling the water daily, and once levels return to acceptable limits, the advisory will be lifted.
According to a news release from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes Lake Mohave and Lake Mead, increases in bacterial levels often are caused when people dump RV or vessel sewage tanks into the water. If a park visitor sees or suspects illegal dumping, they should call 911 immediately. Free dumping stations are available at all park campgrounds.
Links to information on several bacterium were included in the news release: For information on fecal coliform, go to https://archive.epa.gov/water/archive/web/html/vms511.html. For information on enterococci, go to www.epa.gov/national-aquatic-resource-surveys/indicators-enterococci. Both websites are maintained by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.