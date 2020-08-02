BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Council will consider modifying or eliminating some COVID-19 precautions when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Council Chamber, 1255 Marina Blvd.
Council members Mark Clark and Tami Ring have asked that Mayor Tom Brady’s Emergency Proclamation that closed city parks and beaches be modified.
COVID-19 rules continue to apply at council meetings. Seating will be limited in the council chamber to prevent the spread of the virus. The meeting also will be streamed live on the city’s website, Bullheadcity.com, its Facebook page and Suddenlink TV4.
COMMUNITY PARK
Community Park would be open every day, but no more than 400 vehicles would be allowed to park there at a time. The $20 entry fee would be charged every day to park visitors who don’t live in Bullhead City.
Non-residents who drive away from Community Park and return the same day would be required to pay the $20 entry fee again. However, if the parking area there reaches capacity, they would not be allowed back in.
Any vehicles parked on the vacant land east of Highway 95 and across from Community Park would be considered as parked illegally and towed away.
No more commercial launch permits would be allowed for the remainder of the calendar year. Businesses with launch ramp permits would be able to launch up to 10 motorized watercraft daily if they have no more than 20 permits total. Otherwise, the business could launch only 50% of its total motorized permitted watercraft each day.
All other watercraft, including “commercial fishing guide services,” would not be affected by the limitation.
The proposal also would provide prorated refunds to commercial operators for the weekends they weren’t allowed to launch, as well as for the reduction in available fleet for the rest of the year.
Rental customers of commercial permit holders and other users of launch ramps would be subject to the new parking rules if the council approves them.
ROTARY PARK
Rotary Park would have a maximum parking capacity of 600 vehicles. Non-residents would have to pay $20 to park there, Friday through Sunday.
Non-residents who drive away from Rotary Park and return the same day would be required to pay a $20 re-entry charge. However, if the parking area there reaches capacity, the vehicle won’t be allowed back in.
OTHER LOCATIONS
The Colorado River Nature Center, Sunshine Marina-Veterans Park and various street ends that provide access to the river would continue to be closed Friday through Sunday.
Heritage Park, located south of the Laughlin Bridge, would remain closed through Sept. 30.
If approved Tuesday night, this proposal would be in effect until Sept. 16 — unless it’s extended by the mayor or city council.
FACE COVERINGS
Brady’s emergency proclamation requiring people to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces also is on Tuesday’s agenda. It is slated to end Wednesday unless the council decides to extend it.
BIG BOX RETAILERS
Consider modifying city code to prevent safety violations by local big box retailers. Some of these businesses are locking some front doors to control how customers enter and leave.
Fewer open doors could be “problematic” in cases of emergency. And customers who require ADA parking have to walk a longer distance because their vehicles can be far away from those doors left open.
“Doors closest to pharmacies are also being locked requiring patrons to walk significantly longer. This is very troublesome for the elderly and those with health conditions,” according to the staff report.
This nuisance code amendment is being considered an emergency measure.
In other business, the council will:
- Hear reports from City Manager Toby Cotter about Election Day (also Tuesday), COVID-19, Census 2020, the EPCOR rate case and “associated issues” and new trash service in the city that no longer includes recycling.
- Consider recommending the state issue new Series 12 Liquor Licenses to Meoni’s Italian Kitchen, 2350 Miracle Mile, Suite No. 310, and Mohave Diner, 3061 Highway 95.
- Authorize submission of a HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant application by the Human Services Department to the Arizona Department of Housing.
