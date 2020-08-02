BULLHEAD CITY — The hazy and sometimes smoky sky on Sunday is predicted to become patchy smoke today, according to the National Weather Service.
Most of the smoke is drifting east from the Apple Fire near Cherry Valley in Riverside County, California, which began Friday at about 5 p.m.
That fire had grown to more than 20,000 acres and required evacuation of nearly 7,800 people from the area by Sunday.
