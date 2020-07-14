KINGMAN — A quarrel at a Kingman motel resulted in the death of a Peach Springs woman last week and the arrest of another on a charge of second-degree murder.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at the Days Inn East just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect, Leanne Watahomigie, 34, was performing CPR on her girlfriend, Nellita Smith, 38, when officers arrived at Room 119 on the property on East Andy Devine Avenue.
“Nellita was determined to be deceased and she was found to have a contusion to her right eye, as well as a half-moon shaped bruise along the right side of her mouth,” a probable cause statement indicated. “Through officers’ initial investigation it was discovered there was an extensive time delay from when Nellita was discovered unresponsive until 911 was called.”
A search of the room netted discovery of a full soda can that police said they believe caused the half-moon shaped mouth injury.
“There was also blood on the bed, as well as blood splatter along the south wall of the room consistent with blunt force trauma,” court records stated. “It also appeared there was an attempt to cover up the scene as the sheets/blankets on the bed were pulled up to shield blood stains on the bed, and there was a bloody wash cloth on a counter by the sink.”
Family members told police that the couple had been arguing about suspected infidelity before the deadly violence. Drug and alcohol involvement is suspected and investigation continues.
Watahomigie is held at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
